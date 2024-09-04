Women in Sports ’24

Join us on Saturday, September 7 for a free, family friendly day of recognizing today’s female athletes and learning how the next generation can get in the game with Events DC, CitySwing, TOGETHXR, LPGA*USGA Girls Golf, Heineken, and DC’s leading tennis organizations.

Starting at 12pm, learn all about the game of golf on District Pier. Take your best swing in the virtual golf simulator, play a hole on the putting greens and listen in to panel discussions hosted by legendary sports journalist Jemele Hill.

At 2pm, Transit Pier turns into Tennis Pier. Watch the US Open Women’s Finals on the big screen, learn to play tennis on the Washington Tennis Education Foundation’s mini court, find out who has the fastest serve as you take on the Howard University Women’s Tennis Team, and meet the teams from Black Girls Tennis Club and the Washington Area Tennis Association.

Plus enter to win a pair of tickets to the 2025 US Open courtesy of Heineken*! Don’t miss live music from Be’la Dona and ice cold samples of Heineken 0.0 and Heineken Silver. *Must be 21+ to consume alcohol, terms and conditions apply.