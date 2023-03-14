Women for Iran

Celebrate women’s history month and Nowruz at The Green Zone! We will be offering Iranian Inspired Cocktails, Iranian Inspired Food, and Nowruz traditional accouterments. DC’s most influential female bartenders will be slinging Iranian Inspired Cocktails. Judy Elahi, Amy Mila Hosseinnian, Vanessa Caminski (pouring wine), Jessie Marrero, Kat Dean, Rita Kirkpatrick. Ria Montes, CDC of Estuary will be making Iranian Inspired Bar Bites!

The Green Zone will be donating a portion of the cocktail sales to the Iranian American Women Foundation. IAWF has made it a priority to raise awareness and visibility regarding Mahsa Amini, the 22-year-old woman who died in police custody, and the countless brave Iranian women risking their lives in the movement for women’s rights and freedom.