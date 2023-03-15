Women for Iran

Celebrate women’s history month and Nowruz at The Green Zone! We will be offering Iranian Inspired Cocktails, Iranian Inspired Food, and Nowruz traditional accouterments. DC’s most influential female bartenders will be slinging Iranian Inspired Cocktails. Judy Elahi, Amy Mila Hosseinnian, Vanessa Caminski (pouring wine), Jessie Marrero, Kat Dean, Rita Kirkpatrick. Ria Montes, CDC of Estuary will be making Iranian Inspired Bar Bites!

We will be donating a portion of the cocktail sales to the Iranian American Women Foundation. IAWF has made it a priority to raise awareness and visibility regarding Mahsa Amini, the 22-year-old woman who died in police custody, and the countless brave Iranian women risking their lives in the movement for women’s rights and freedom.

IAWF has taken action toward this goal by pursuing public visibility of the Iranian Women’s Rights Movement through inquiring with major companies and/or buildings, putting together vigils, purchasing advertisements or billboards, visiting schools, and much more.

The visibility initiative holds true to IAWF’s core values to Inspire, Empower, and Connect Iranian American women around the world. Through public visibility, IAWF aims to uplift the voices of Iranian women in order to bring national and international attention to their efforts in fighting for freedom.

IAWF is a 501(c)3 organization, Iranian American Women Foundation (IAWF) is the largest Iranian women’s nonprofit in the United States.