Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wizards Singles Night

701 7th St NW, Washington, DC 20001
Penn Quarter

District E

Free

About This Event

Join the Washington Wizards and DC Fray for singles night at District E. Join us for a fun and pressure free evening of happy hour mingling, with food and drink specials at District Bites available to all attendees.
There will be icebreaker games and music to help start the conversation with someone new, and who knows, you might even find the one!

Fray eventsDatingFood + Drink

Neighborhood

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 05:30 pm

District E
