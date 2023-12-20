Wizards Singles Night

Join the Washington Wizards and DC Fray for singles night at District E. Join us for a fun and pressure free evening of happy hour mingling, with food and drink specials at District Bites available to all attendees.
There will be icebreaker games and music to help start the conversation with someone new, and who knows, you might even find the one!
With a mission to make fun possible Fraylife members receive unlimited access to our digital content, including new articles published daily, activity guides and more, as well exclusive access to member events, discounts on our sports leagues and events, first-access tickets, and giveaways to some of the best things to do in the D.C. area!