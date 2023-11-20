Winter Wonderland: A Lighting of Trees Celebration

Member Price: Free Learn More

Rock around the Christmas tree with Founders Row this season!

You will get a sentimental feeling when you see the tree light up in Market Square. Deck the halls with us as we kickoff Christmastime with music, games and activities for the whole family. This evening of festive fun includes:

Tree lighting ceremony

Photo opps with Santa

Ornament decorating station

Ugly sweater contest

DJ spinning your favorite holiday tunes

S’mores + hot cocoa

Firepits and heat lamps to keep cozy

And more!

Everyone will be dancing merrily, so don’t miss out – RSVP now to have a happy holiday with Founders Row + DC Fray.