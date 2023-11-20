Winter Wonderland: A Lighting of Trees Celebration
Sunday, November 26, 2023

Founders Row Market Square

Rock around the Christmas tree with Founders Row this season! 

 

You will get a sentimental feeling when you see the tree light up in Market Square. Deck the halls with us as we kickoff Christmastime with music, games and activities for the whole family. This evening of festive fun includes: 

 

  • Tree lighting ceremony 
  • Photo opps with Santa 
  • Ornament decorating station
  • Ugly sweater contest 
  • DJ spinning your favorite holiday tunes 
  • S’mores + hot cocoa 
  • Firepits and heat lamps to keep cozy
  • And more!

Everyone will be dancing merrily, so don’t miss out – RSVP now to have a happy holiday with Founders Row + DC Fray. 

06:00 pm

