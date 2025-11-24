Saturday, December 6th, 2025 @ 9:00:am
10th Annual Santa Bowl Charity Flag Football Tournament
Long Bridge Park
Nationals Park
Celebrate the season with Winter Wonderfest at Nationals Park! On select days from November 28 – December 30, Nationals Park will transform into Washington DC’s headquarters for all things thrilling, chilling, and fantastically fun. With a variety of family-friendly activities located on the Nationals Park field, as well as a 21+ restricted Après Chalet by Fireball, we invite you to experience the sparkle of the District’s Diamond – only at Nationals Park!
Activities include:
And don’t miss out on our special theme nights, each built to champion our local community members in a fun-filled, family-friendly environment. More information on theme night activations coming soon!
Event will be held rain or shine.
