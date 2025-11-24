Winter Wonderfest at Nationals Park

Activities include:

100’+ Tubing Slide

Polar Lights Pavilion

Winter Train Ride

LED SeeSaws

9-Hole Putt-Putt Course

Snowball Throwing Challenge

Snowflake Studio featuring Local Artists

21+ Après Chalet by Fireball (with a hidden speakeasy!)

…and more!

And don’t miss out on our special theme nights, each built to champion our local community members in a fun-filled, family-friendly environment. More information on theme night activations coming soon!

College Night – Thursday, December 4

Pride Night – Thursday, December 11

Embassy Night – Thursday, December 18

Local Heroes’ Night – Friday, December 19

Event will be held rain or shine.