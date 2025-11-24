Winter Wonderfest at Nationals Park
Friday, December 19, 2025

1500 South Capitol St SE, Washington, DC 20003, United States

About This Event

Celebrate the season with Winter Wonderfest at Nationals Park! On select days from November 28 – December 30, Nationals Park will transform into Washington DC’s headquarters for all things thrilling, chilling, and fantastically fun. With a variety of family-friendly activities located on the Nationals Park field, as well as a 21+ restricted Après Chalet by Fireball, we invite you to experience the sparkle of the District’s Diamond – only at Nationals Park!

Activities include:

  • 100’+ Tubing Slide
  • Polar Lights Pavilion
  • Winter Train Ride
  • LED SeeSaws
  • 9-Hole Putt-Putt Course
  • Snowball Throwing Challenge
  • Snowflake Studio featuring Local Artists
  • 21+ Après Chalet by Fireball (with a hidden speakeasy!)
  • …and more!

And don’t miss out on our special theme nights, each built to champion our local community members in a fun-filled, family-friendly environment. More information on theme night activations coming soon!

  • College Night – Thursday, December 4
  • Pride Night – Thursday, December 11
  • Embassy Night – Thursday, December 18
  • Local Heroes’ Night – Friday, December 19

Event will be held rain or shine.

Date

Friday, December 19, 2025 12:00 am

Location

