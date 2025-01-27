Winter Salads: Fresh, Hearty, and Flavorful

Embrace the bold flavors and vibrant textures of winter produce in this hands-on class, where you’ll learn how to create hearty yet refreshing winter salads. Using seasonal ingredients to their full potential, you’ll discover how to combine warm, roasted vegetables with fresh greens and zesty dressings for a salad that’s both satisfying and nutrient-rich.

What You’ll Learn:

How to create a Winter Panzanella, a twist on the classic Italian bread salad, with roasted root vegetables, crispy bread chunks, and a tangy vinaigrette.

Techniques for roasting vegetables to bring out their natural sweetness and deep flavor.

How to prepare a Roasted Cauliflower and Kale Salad with a vibrant lemon-tahini dressing, showcasing the beauty of roasted cauliflower paired with tender kale.

Balancing textures and flavors in winter salads, from crispy to tender and tangy to savory.

Hands-On:

Prepare a Winter Panzanella with roasted root vegetables, fresh herbs, and crispy bread.

Create a Roasted Cauliflower and Kale Salad, adding depth of flavor with a zesty lemon-tahini dressing.

By the end of the class, you’ll have mastered the art of creating hearty, flavorful winter salads, perfect for the colder months. These dishes are perfect for winter gatherings or weeknight dinners, offering a satisfying blend of warmth, crunch, and freshness. Whether as a meal on their own or a side to accompany your main dish, these salads will become your go-to for showcasing the best of the season’s produce.