Winter restaurant week in Baltimore begins!

Saturday, January 25, 2025

1701 North Charles Street Baltimore MD 21201
Baltimore

Alma Cocina Latina

Experience the vibrant flavors of Venezuela during Alma Cocina Latina’s Winter Restaurant Week. This specially crafted three-course menu begins with delectable options like Tequeños, Venezuela’s beloved white cheese wrapped in pastry dough with guava; Perla del Caribe, a gratinated oyster with yuzu and Tabasco emulsion; or Caribbean Cauliflower with ají mojo criollo. For entrées, choose from Chicken Tarkari, a Trinidadian-inspired chicken and eggplant stew; Shrimp Mojito en Coco with sofrito criollo and coconut milk; or Vegan Pabellón, featuring roasted oyster mushrooms and crispy rice. End on a sweet note with Buñuelos de “Dora,” fried dough in spiced piloncillo sauce, or a decadent Coconut Flan infused with rum.

Saturday, January 25, 2025 05:00 pm

Alma Cocina Latina
