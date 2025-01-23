Winter restaurant week in Baltimore begins!

Experience the vibrant flavors of Venezuela during Alma Cocina Latina’s Winter Restaurant Week. This specially crafted three-course menu begins with delectable options like Tequeños, Venezuela’s beloved white cheese wrapped in pastry dough with guava; Perla del Caribe, a gratinated oyster with yuzu and Tabasco emulsion; or Caribbean Cauliflower with ají mojo criollo. For entrées, choose from Chicken Tarkari, a Trinidadian-inspired chicken and eggplant stew; Shrimp Mojito en Coco with sofrito criollo and coconut milk; or Vegan Pabellón, featuring roasted oyster mushrooms and crispy rice. End on a sweet note with Buñuelos de “Dora,” fried dough in spiced piloncillo sauce, or a decadent Coconut Flan infused with rum.