Winter Chalet Table Dinner Experience
Friday, January 19, 2024

801 Wharf Street Southwest Washington, DC 20024
$110

About This Event

Come experience this festive feast, reminiscent of the Swiss Alps, without needing your passport. InterContinental Washington D.C. invites you to join them for dinner and get cozy for an exclusive and unique dining experience.

The Winter Chalet Table Dinner Experience, hosted by Dockside Restaurant & Bar with the InterContinental Washington DC – The Wharf Hotel, is a limited-time culinary offering that evokes coming off the ski slopes at a wintry chalet during an alpine adventure.

This dinner experience will be offered weekly, with the exception of Mondays, starting December 1st through February 29th, 2024, with one reservation booking offered per evening.

The pre-fixe menu will be served family-style, with an optional wine-pairing to purchase in addition. Please see the menu below.

FAQ:

  • Reservation bookings must be made 72 hours in advance. We are unable to accommodate walk-ins.
  • Please be advised that due to the limited offerings, we unfortunately, cannot accommodate any dietary restrictions at this time.
  • The minimum required number of guests is 6, while the table can host up to 10 guests.

Friday, January 19, 2024 07:00 pm

