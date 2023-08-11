Friday, August 18, 2023

Wine + Watercolors

946 Grady Ave, Charlottesville, VA 22903
Northern Virginia

Dairy Market in Charlottesville

Free with coupon code // $25

About This Event

Shop Made in Virginia is launching their signature DIY Programming in Charlottesville.  Check out classes weekly.  For opening weekend, receive free access to classes with CVILLELOVESMAKING code.

Includes complimentary VA wine while you watercolor art inspired by our maker designs. This DIY event is self-guided and a ticket gets you a seat at the table, two prints to paint, and access to shared supplies! (find us here every Friday!) 

Date

Friday, August 18, 2023 05:00 pm

Location

Dairy Market in Charlottesville
