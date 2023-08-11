Wine + Watercolors

Monday, August 28th, 2023 @ 7:00:pm
Rooftop Trivia at Hi-Lawn
Hi-Lawn
Dairy Market in CharlottesvilleMore details
Shop Made in Virginia is launching their signature DIY Programming in Charlottesville. Check out classes weekly. For opening weekend, receive free access to classes with CVILLELOVESMAKING code.
Includes complimentary VA wine while you watercolor art inspired by our maker designs. This DIY event is self-guided and a ticket gets you a seat at the table, two prints to paint, and access to shared supplies! (find us here every Friday!)
