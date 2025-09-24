Welcome wine enthusiasts! 🍷 Join us for a delightful evening at Dovetail for a Wine Tasting & Workshop: Taste of Italy with Tommaso Beggiato on September 27, 2025 at 3:30 PM.

Get ready to savor the rich flavors of Italy with expert guidance from Tommaso, featuring 4 labels of Italian wines paired with 4 Italian inspired bites.

Whether you’re a seasoned sommelier or just starting your wine journey, this event promises to be a delicious and memorable experience. Don’t miss out on this unique opportunity to expand your wine knowledge and taste some exquisite Italian wines. See you there!