Wine On The Water – “Wine and Arts Festival”

About This Event

Wine on the Water Join us for a delightful afternoon of wine tasting at the “Wine on the Water” event, taking place on Sunday, September 10, 2023 at 12:00 PM. The event will be held at 3301 Waterview Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21230, a picturesque location by the water. Sample some of the finest wines from local vineyards, such as Tree of Kingz, Bent Wine Co. Suede Rose’, Sangria Sangria 2 and Fruits of Life, and enjoy the company of fellow wine enthusiasts. Whether you’re a seasoned wine connoisseur or a curious beginner, there’s something for everyone at this event. The festival will feature continuous LIVE MUSIC & some of Baltimore’s top Dj’s and local Bands. This year we are excited to have Secret Society, Dj Tanz and Dj Hott Tidy featruing Davon “The Percussionist” and Hosted by April Sampé. Tickets also include acess to gourmet eats provided by local food trucks and vendors along with access to a bar stocked with beers & cocktails available for purchase. This event is rain or shine – chairs, tents (10×10) and blankets are welcomed. NO OUTSIDE ALCOHOL or GRILLS will be permitted. (Coolers will be checked upon entry). WINE ON THE WATER will be the largest outdoor wine festival inside the city limits of Baltimore to date. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to indulge in some of the best wines the region has to offer. Come and experience the “Wine on the Water”!