Wine in the Garden/Beer in the Barn

Sunday, September 3rd, 2023 @ 12:00:pm
DC JazzFest at The Wharf
The Wharf
Howard County ConservancyMore details
The Howard County Conservancy’s biggest fundraising party of the year is scheduled for Sept. 21, 2023. Enjoy an evening of strolling in our native plant garden with a glass of wine and a plate of nibbles. Our silent auction returns with the chance to bid on art, adventure getaways, theater tickets and local goodies. Limited early bird tickets are $65, general admission, $70. For more information and tickets, visit: https://www.howardnature.org/wine/
InterestsOutdoor Activities, Food + Drink
NeighborhoodMD
Share with friends