Thursday, September 21, 2023

Wine in the Garden/Beer in the Barn

10520 Old Frederick Rd. Woodstock, MD
Howard County Conservancy

$70

The Howard County Conservancy’s biggest fundraising party of the year is scheduled for Sept. 21, 2023. Enjoy an evening of strolling in our native plant garden with a glass of wine and a plate of nibbles. Our silent auction returns with the chance to bid on art, adventure getaways, theater tickets and local goodies. Limited early bird tickets are $65, general admission, $70. For more information and tickets, visit: https://www.howardnature.org/wine/

Howard County Conservancy
