Wine 101: Wine Education Class + Tasting

Does looking at a wine list intimidate you? Do you walk up and down aisles at the store, aimlessly trying to pick out a wine to have with dinner that night? Let us here at WHINO give you a crash course! WHINO truly believe that wine is meant to be shared, and should feel approachable to everyone. They want to break down the barriers of what a ‘wine drinker’ is perceived to be, and welcome all to the club! Their in-house wine curator will talk you through samples of different wines, and focus on the basics: the differences between white, red and rose; how environment and climate affect the grapes; how buzzwords like body, mouth-feel, and tannins translate to what you actually taste; and a beginner’s guide to pairing wine with food.