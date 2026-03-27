Wild & Scenic Film Festival brings together incredible selections of films that inform, inspire, and ignite solutions and possibilities to restore the earth and human communities. For just $5, you can join the Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay at Miracle Theatre on Wednesday, April 8th, 2026, for award-winning & inspirational films benefiting clean water for all! Learn more and get your tickets today at allianceforthebay.org/wsff.