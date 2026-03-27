Wild & Scenic Film Festival
Wednesday, April 8, 2026

Wild & Scenic Film Festival

535 8th Street SE, Washington, DC 20003
Capital Hill

Miracle Theatre

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$5

About This Event

Wild & Scenic Film Festival brings together incredible selections of films that inform, inspire, and ignite solutions and possibilities to restore the earth and human communities. For just $5, you can join the Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay at Miracle Theatre on Wednesday, April 8th, 2026, for award-winning & inspirational films benefiting clean water for all! Learn more and get your tickets today at allianceforthebay.org/wsff.

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Date

Wednesday, April 8, 2026 07:15 pm
Doors open at 06:30 pm

Location

Miracle Theatre
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