White Durag Party DC 2024 Tour

White Durag™ known for its vibrant community of artists and creatives, is currently on a summer 2024 tour and our next stop is Washington DC with an insane line-up of global + local talent.

White Durag is a house party with east coast roots that brings back the Y2K/mixtape era of the 99’s & 2000’s. We bring out the best sound selectors in their respected market. Hosted by Guapdad 4000 the White Durag team has taken the vibes on the road to a city near you!

DC is home to all of our best collaborators and you never know what special guest will pop up. This year we want to see you dance like its 2003 again!

Featuring: Guapdad 4000, Domo Wells, DJ Flow, A$AP Ant, Marino Infantry, Soduh, Paco Panama, C Stylez, Ebb King, Bri Mafia, Trilla Kay, Bast, Bo, Dre Soul High, More Time Sound, Legacy DC + special guests!