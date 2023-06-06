Sunday, June 18, 2023

WHINO’s Father’s Day Brunch

238 Wilson Blvd. Ste. 2110 Arlington, VA
Ballston

WHINO

Free+

About This Event

Join WHINO Restaurant as they celebrate fathers in the most refreshing way possible! For Father’s Day, fathers can indulge in their favorite beverages for just $1. Whether he prefers a Bloody Mary, or one of our five mimosa, it will perfectly complement their delectable brunch offerings. Gather the entire family and raise a glass to the amazing dads who bring joy and fulfillment to our lives. Don’t miss this incredible opportunity to honor and toast to the fathers at WHINO Restaurant’s exclusive brunch event.

mixologyrestaurantsFood + Drink

11:00 am

WHINO
