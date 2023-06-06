Saturday, June 17, 2023

WHINO Second Year Anniversary Party

4238 Wilson Blvd. Ste. 2110, Arlington, VA
Ballston

WHINO

To show their gratitude to the community, WHINO is hosting a night of art and entertainment.  Join them for an art battle, where talented WHINO artists will go head-to-head tournament style, creating a piece of art using three given words. Guests will watch as they work their magic live and witness the creative process firsthand. It’s a night of creativity, excitement, and fun as WHINO celebrates two years in Ballston, Virginia.

