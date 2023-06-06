WHINO Second Year Anniversary Party

Saturday, June 10th, 2023 @ 11:00:am
T1, a Transit Via Food
Rice Market
WHINOMore details
To show their gratitude to the community, WHINO is hosting a night of art and entertainment. Join them for an art battle, where talented WHINO artists will go head-to-head tournament style, creating a piece of art using three given words. Guests will watch as they work their magic live and witness the creative process firsthand. It’s a night of creativity, excitement, and fun as WHINO celebrates two years in Ballston, Virginia.
InterestsDJ, Performing arts, Live performances
Share with friends