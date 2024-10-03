we run dc. we are drc.

Heads up! This isn’t your normal race. District 19 is an unsanctioned, road and trail run experience that will weave through all corners and quadrants of the District. While it is each runner’s responsibility to follow the designated course, there will be course markers along the way as well as volunteer course marshals and bike marshals to help guide you.

*Please obey all traffic laws, stay on the sidewalks, and be mindful of vehicles and community members*