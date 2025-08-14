We Identify as a Lifelong Learner

Soooooo we’re gonna need that student discount. The Cotopaxi Pop-Up Store (1057 Wisconsin Ave NW) is celebrating the return to campus with several days of student-exclusive deals, fun in-store activities, and a chance to win one of their newest Allpa 26L Daypacks. Be one of their first 25 visitors on Friday, August 22 and receive a free hip pack with a surprise inside. The special deals run through that weekend – from 25% off when you spend $150+, to 20% off your total purchase when you show your student ID. (Photo courtesy of Cotopaxi)