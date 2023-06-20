Saturday, July 15, 2023

We Hoop: The Bumpfest

10050 Pennsylvania Ave. Manassas, VA

K Sports Complex

$325

About This Event

We Hoop’s Signature event. The Bumpfest offers a unique style showcase that will feature high competitive games, highlighting boy’s and girl’s divisions with Elite pools. All games will be played under one roof. The Bumpfest will commence this May in Manassas, Virginia, at The K Sports Complex. This facility features four High School courts, spectator seating, and concessions. Each team with play four games. Two games Saturday and two on Sunday. We Hoop events are open to USAB , AAU, NTBA, USSSA, AYBA, Jr. NBA, YBOA, Middle School teams, and Travel All-Star teams.

Date

Saturday, July 15, 2023 12:00 am

Location

K Sports Complex
