Water Park Arts Festival

Sunday, May 4th, 2025 @ 10:00:am
Prepare to unleash your inner creative and mingle with fellow art enthusiasts at this one day event! Whether you’re a seasoned artist or simply an arts lover, you’re invited to join your neighbors and connect with local makers at our pop-up market.
Free with RSVP
With each ticket you’ll receive admission to the event, access to food and beverage options, live entertainment, games and activities, and shopping at the arts and crafts market filled with local vendors.
Entertainment
Emma G
Painting & Sip Art Sessions
Paid Ticket Required. Paid ticket holders also receive a complimentary drink and all the supplies needed to participate in 1 of the 2 expert-led art classes. We are limited to 25 participants per class demo, so be sure to sign up early to claim your spot ASAP!
What’s Included in each “Paint & Sip” Session?
Session Schedule
Class 1: 11:30am to 12:15pm
Class 2: 12:45pm to 1:30pm
NOTE: This event is for all ages. Must be 21+ to consume alcohol. Alcoholic beverages may be consumed throughout the park but not beyond. Early arrival encouraged, as space is limited. Walk-ins accepted where space is available.
Photographers will be onsite occasionally to capture photos and video of the event. Content will be shared with Water Park and Sponsors for both internal and outward facing use on channels including, but not limited to current and/or future print and digital media. By signing up for this event, you are agreeing to participate and consent to the capture and use of photo and video content that may contain your image and likeness.
