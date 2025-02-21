Washington Wizards vs. Utah Jazz (G-Wiz Bobblehead Giveaway)
Wednesday, March 5, 2025

Washington Wizards vs. Utah Jazz (G-Wiz Bobblehead Giveaway)

601 F St NW, Washington, DC 20004
Chinatown Penn Quarter

Capital One Arena

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

Starting at $12

About This Event

The Washington Wizards want you to celebrate G-Wiz and his mascot friends at Mascot Madness *operation blue* on Wednesday, March 5th at 7pm! The first 10,000 fans in attendance get a special G-Wiz bobblehead, courtesy of Capital One. Don’t miss all the mascot fun including appearances from Franklin the Dog, Benny the Bull and the Blue Blob! You won’t want to miss any of the action – grab your tickets today!

Remaining Wizards Giveaway Games:

Tags

BasketballEvents

Interests

,

Neighborhood

,

Share with friends

Date

Wednesday, March 5, 2025 07:00 pm

Location

Capital One Arena
View Map