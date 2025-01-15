Washington Wizards vs. Toronto Raptors

Sunday, October 20th, 2024 @ 7:00:pm
Sunday Night Bingo at Calico
Calico
Capital One ArenaMore details
January 29 is Wizards Wednesday, presented by Capital One, when the Wizards take on the Toronto Raptors at 7pm! The first 10,000 fans in attendance receive a Wizards Tumbler, courtesy of Capital One. Make sure to swing by District E before the game for a fun Block Party complete with food and drink specials. Grab your crew and get your tickets today!
Remaining Wizards Giveaway Games:
InterestsBasketball, Events
NeighborhoodChinatown, Penn Quarter
Share with friends