Washington Wizards vs. San Antonio Spurs
Monday, February 10, 2025

601 F St NW, Washington, DC 20004
Chinatown Penn Quarter

Capital One Arena

Starting at $19

About This Event

The Wizards host the San Antonio Spurs for French Heritage Night on Monday, February 10 at 7pm! The first 10,000 fans in attendance receive a Bilal Coulibaly & Alex Sarr Double bobblehead. You won’t want to miss any of the action of this matchup – grab your tickets today!

 

Date

Monday, February 10, 2025 07:00 pm

Location

Capital One Arena
