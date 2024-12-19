Washington Wizards vs. New Orleans Pelicans
Sunday, January 5, 2025

Washington Wizards vs. New Orleans Pelicans

601 F St NW, Washington, DC 20004
Chinatown Penn Quarter

Capital One Arena

Starting at $14

About This Event

Calling all kids and young at heart! The Washington Wizards Kids Day, presented by Ticketmaster, is on Sunday, January 5th when they take on the New Orleans Pelicans at 6pm. Be one of the first 5,000 fans at Capital One Arena and you’ll get your own Wizards backpack! Get your tickets at today and see you at the game!

Can’t make this game? Snag tickets to another giveaway night this season!

Remaining Wizards Giveaway Games:

