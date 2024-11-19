Washington Wizards vs. Milwaukee Bucks (+ Post-Game Concert)
Friday, February 21, 2025

601 F St NW, Washington, DC 20004
Chinatown Penn Quarter

Capital One Arena

Starting at $30

About This Event

Join us on February 21st at 7:00pm as the Wizards take on the Milwaukee Bucks at Capital One Arena. Make sure to stick around after the game for a post-game concert (artist announcement coming soon). These tickets may go fast, so don’t wait to snag yours!

 

Can’t make it? Here’s the whole line-up:

  • Friday, November 22nd at 7 p.m. // Boston Celtics // starting at $64 per ticket
  • Tuesday, November 26th at 7 p.m. // Chicago Bulls // starting at $16 per ticket
  • Thursday, December 5th at 7 p.m. // Dallas Mavericks // starting at $20 per ticket
  • Thursday, January 16th at 7:30 p.m. // Phoenix Suns // starting at $18 per ticket
  • Friday, February 21st at 7 p.m. // Milwaukee Bucks // starting at $30 per ticket
  • Monday, March 31st at 7 p.m. // Miami Heat // starting at $15 per ticket
  • Wednesday, April 2nd at 7 p.m. // Sacramento Kings // starting at $8 per ticket

