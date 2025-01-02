Washington Wizards vs. Houston Rockets
Tuesday, January 7, 2025

Washington Wizards vs. Houston Rockets

601 F St NW, Washington, DC 20004
Chinatown Penn Quarter

Capital One Arena

Starting at $12

About This Event

Get to Capital One Arena on Tuesday, January 7 when the Wizards take on the Houston Rockets at 7pm! The first 10,000 fans in attendance receive a hat designed by Bilal Coulibaly! You won’t want to miss a minute of the action – get your tickets today!

Can’t make this game? Snag tickets to another giveaway night this season!

Remaining Wizards Giveaway Games:

