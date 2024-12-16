Washington Wizards vs. Chicago Bulls
Wednesday, January 1, 2025

Washington Wizards vs. Chicago Bulls

601 F St NW, Washington, DC 20004
Chinatown Penn Quarter

Capital One Arena

Starting at $19

About This Event

Ring in the New Year with the Wizards!

The Wizards take on the Chicago Bulls on January 1st at 7pm at Capital One Arena!  Plus it’s Space Jam night and the first 10,000 fans will get a Space Jam: Corey Kispert bobblehead! So grab your Toon Squad and get your tickets today!

Can’t make this game? Snag tickets to another giveaway night this season!

Remaining Wizards Giveaway Games:

Wednesday, January 1, 2025 07:00 pm

Capital One Arena
