Washington Wizards vs. Brooklyn Nets (Reversible Baseball Jersey Giveaway)

Saturday, April 19th, 2025 @ 7:00:pm
The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe
World Stage Theater
Capital One ArenaMore details
Monday, February 24 – Reversible Baseball Jersey Giveaway
Avoid a case of the Mondays and get to Capital One Arena when the Wizards take on the Brooklyn Nets on February 24 at 7pm for STEM Night presented by KPMG! The first 10,000 fans get a reversible Wizards baseball jersey, inspired by the 2023-24 and 2024-25 City Edition jerseys. You won’t want to miss any of the action – get your tickets today!
Remaining Wizards Giveaway Games:
