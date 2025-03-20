Washington Wizards Pride Night 2025!

The Washington Wizards are celebrating Pride Night, presented by Giant, when they host the Indiana Pacers on March 27th at 7pm. Throughout the night, the Wizards will highlight the LGBTQIA+ community. Fans are invited to tip off their game night early with a Block Party at District E, complete with food and drink specials, music, and more. Purchase this special ticket package and receive a Pride Night belt bag. Grab your tickets today!