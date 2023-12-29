Washington Wizards Block Party Bingo Night

Join the Washington Wizards and DC Fray for a fun night of free bingo at District E! Play four rounds over one hour for the chance to win prizes including signed merchandise, swag, and gift cards to high-end restaurants in Chinatown, the Wizards teamstore, District Bites and more.

COST //

NOTHING! This event is totally free, all you have to do is show up!

WHERE //

District E (701 7th St NW, Washington, DC 20001) located inside of Gallery Place, right next to the Gallery Place metro stop!

WHAT DO I GET? //

Your ticket comes with 4 rounds of bingo with a prize for each round and access to a variety of food and drink special at adjoining restaurant District Bites.