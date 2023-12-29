Washington Wizards Block Party Bingo Night

Official Fray Event

Monday, January 8, 2024

701 7th St NW, Washington, DC 20001
Penn Quarter Chinatown

District E

Free

About This Event

Join the Washington Wizards and DC Fray for a fun night of free bingo at District E! Play four rounds over one hour for the chance to win prizes including signed merchandise, swag, and gift cards to high-end restaurants in Chinatown, the Wizards teamstore, District Bites and more.

COST //
NOTHING! This event is totally free, all you have to do is show up!
WHERE //
District E (701 7th St NW, Washington, DC 20001) located inside of Gallery Place, right next to the Gallery Place metro stop!
WHAT DO I GET? //
Your ticket comes with 4 rounds of bingo with a prize for each round and access to a variety of food and drink special at adjoining restaurant District Bites.

EventsFray eventsBingoFood + DrinkPuzzles and GamesSocial Sports

Date

Location

