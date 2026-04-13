Washington Spirit vs. Kansas City
Friday, April 24, 2026

Washington Spirit vs. Kansas City

100 Potomac Ave SW, Washington, DC 20024, United States

Audi Field

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About This Event

Book a Premium Space for the Washington Spirit vs. Kansas City Current Match!

 

Get ready to immerse yourself in the excitement and passion of the beautiful game like never before with our exclusive premium seating options. Elevate your match day experience and secure your spot in the heart of the action with our premium offerings: Field Level Suites, Tower Suites, East Sideline Suites, Cabanas, and Loge Boxes.

Select a space below to learn more & book instantly.

Have a question? Call 202-536-5999 or email [email protected]

 

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Date

Friday, April 24, 2026 08:00 pm

Location

Audi Field
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