Sunday, September 10, 2023

Washington Nationals Pickleball Day

1500 S Capitol St SE, Washington, DC 20003
Navy Yard // Capitol Riverfront

Nationals Park

Join the Washington Nationals for a Sunday afternoon at Nationals Park with D.C.’s biggest pickleball fanatics as they take on the Los Angeles Dodgers!

Fans who purchase a ticket through this link will receive an exclusive Washington Nationals City Connect USA Pickleball approved Pickleball Paddle. The Nationals will also have D.C. Pickleball Team member, Monica Paolicelli, in attendance. More information will be sent out to eligible buyers 24 hours prior to the game.

PickleballBaseball

