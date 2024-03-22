WANDER WOMAN Launch Party + Women’s History Month Celebration!

Monday, March 25th, 2024 @ 3:00:pm
Monko Job Fair
Hook HallMore details
Join us to celebrate the official book release of WANDER WOMAN: How to Reclaim Your Space, Find Your Voice, and Travel the World, Solo, written by author and travel entrepreneur Beth Santos!
We’ll be gathering at Hook Hall for a book signing open to the public and to relish in Hook Hall’s amazing food, drink, and cherry blossom decor. And of course — fun travel talk for travelers new and experienced! The whole District is showing up and we can’t wait to see you there, too!
What’s on the Schedule:
-Purchase copies of Wander Woman plus get your copy signed by the author herself!
-Food and drink available for purchase from our hosts at the amazing woman-owned Hook Hall
-Learn more about how to get involved with leading travel community Wanderful, plus sign up for upcoming 2024 and 2025 trips
-And more
Free + open to the public!
