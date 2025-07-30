Walking Town

Every September, Washington, DC hosts an annual event to showcase the city’s art, culture and history. The event offers various tours over nine days across the eight wards. It’s an excellent opportunity for both residents and visitors to explore the city’s hidden gems and learn more about the capital’s past, present and future. WalkingTown DC attracts a lot of attention, making it a must-attend for anyone interested in learning more about Washington, DC’s rich heritage.

Explore DC: 8 Days, 8 Wards, One City

September 13-20, 2025

Events DC WalkingTown is DC’s best public tour program, featuring guided walking tours in neighborhoods throughout the District of Columbia. Join us for eight days to visit eight wards and learn about our unique city.

This year, we will host more than 50 walking and biking tours in September, offering authentic and memorable tours that help residents and visitors enjoy, appreciate and learn about the District of Columbia.