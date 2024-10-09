Walk & 5K to End HIV
Saturday, December 7, 2024

Walk & 5K to End HIV

Anacostia

Anacostia Park

Join us on December 7th for the 38th Annual Walk & 5K to End HIV at Anacostia Park!

The Walk & 5K to End HIV is more than just a fundraiser at Whitman-Walker. The Walk symbolizes our continued efforts to find a cure for HIV and to stop the stigma surrounding HIV. This fight will take the entire community’s support and commitment.

Register today and walk or run to engage with the community. Join us to fight stigma, save lives, and end HIV!

Saturday, December 7, 2024 08:00 am

Anacostia Park