Walden — Summer of 16mm: Celebrating 100 Years of Film

Filmed from 1964 to 1969, Walden was the late Jonas Mekas’ first completed diary film, composed of moments, events, and experiences he immortalized with his Bolex camera. An epic portrait of the New York avant-garde arts scene of the 1960s, featuring many of Mekas’ friends of that period, including Andy Warhol, John Lennon, Yoko Ono, and The Velvet Underground, Walden is also a home movie, an earnest and beautiful record of the everyday. (Jonas Mekas, 1969, 16mm to digital, 177 minutes)