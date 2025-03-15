SCENA THEATRE PRESENTS WAITING FOR GODOT

Rehearsals Underway in Washington, D.C.—Previews Begin March 17, Official Opening March 22

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Scena Theatre is set to stage Samuel Beckett’s Waiting for Godot in a bold new production that merges Beckett’s Irish heritage with an American audience. Under the direction of Robert McNamara, rehearsals are currently underway in Washington, D.C., with a stellar cast of Irish and American actors.

Exclusive preview performances will be held on March 17, 19, and 21, leading up to the official opening on March 22, 2025, at Source Theatre in Washington, D.C. The production runs through April 13.

The cast features Robert McNamara, Barry McEvoy (Broadway, An Everlasting Piece, Moonlight), Joe McGucken, and Ian Blackwell Rogers. A special closing-night performance will feature Barry McEvoy’s son, Arlo McEvoy, in the role of the Boy.

“Bringing Waiting for Godot to life in Washington, D.C., after working with such a talented team has been an extraordinary journey,” said Robert McNamara. “This play continues to challenge and move us because it captures something essential about human endurance and hope.”

A Legacy of Beckett at Scena Theatre

Scena Theatre has a long-standing tradition of bringing Samuel Beckett’s works to the stage. The company’s 1987 production of Endgame was one of its earliest successes, followed by the 1990 Beckett Festival of Plays in collaboration with Rick Cluchey and the San Quentin Drama Workshop. Another Beckett Festival in 1999 further cemented Scena’s reputation as a premier interpreter of his work. In 2000, Robert McNamara staged The Lost Ones at the prestigious Berlin Beckett Festival. Over the years, Scena has continued to explore Beckett’s world through acclaimed productions of Happy Days, Beckett Shorts, and The Beckett Trio.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS

🎭 Preview Performances: March 17, 19, 21, 2025

🎭 Official Run: March 22–April 13, 2025

📍 Venue: Source Theatre, Washington, D.C.

🎭 Director: Robert McNamara

🎭 Associate Producer: Stacy Whittle

🌟 Starring: Robert McNamara, Barry McEvoy, Joe McGucken, Ian Blackwell Rogers, and Arlo McEvoy

Tickets here. www.scenatheatre.net Press are invited.

ARTISTIC TEAM

🎭 Dramaturg: Gabriele Jakobi

🎭 Fight Director: Paul Gallagher

🎨 Sets: Michael C. Stepowany

💡 Lighting: Marianne Meadows

👗 Costumes: Alisa Mandel

🎭 Stage Manager: Liv Tyndall

This highly anticipated production brings together a world-class team of artists to deliver a Waiting for Godot that is bold, immediate, and unforgettable.

For press inquiries, interviews, or more information, please contact Stacy Whittle at [email protected] or visit www.scenatheatre.net.

📸 Press photos and interviews available upon request.

Contact: Stacy Whittle

Phone: 202-664-4013

Tickets here:EventBrite

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.scenatheatre.net