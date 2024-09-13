Voce Chamber Singers Fall Concert: Divine Spark
Voce Chamber Singers Fall Concert: Divine Spark

Adults $30 ($35 at the door) Seniors $25 ($30 at the door) Children 17 and under free +$1.75 processing fee/ticket with online purchase

Saturday, October 19, 2024 at 7:30pm
Sunday, October 20, 2024 at 4:00pm
Immerse yourself in the heavenly sounds of Voce Chamber Singers at our most intimate venue! Be transported by this soulful program of works for organ and choir including Benjamin Britten’s Rejoice in the Lamb and R. Nathaniel Dett’s breathtaking cantata, Chariot Jubilee, featuring guest tenor soloist Devin Mercer and keyboard artist Neil Weston.

Repertoire:
William Dawson – Ezekiel Saw de Wheel
Anton Bruckner – Os Justi
Jonathan Dove – Seek Him That Maketh the Seven Stars
Benjamin Britten – Rejoice in the Lamb
Moses Hogan – My God is So High
Samuel Coleridge-Taylor – Nunc dimittis
Nathaniel Dett – Chariot Jubilee

Saturday, October 19, 2024 07:30 pm
