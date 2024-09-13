Voce Chamber Singers Fall Concert: Divine Spark

Saturday, October 19, 2024 at 7:30pm

at Church of the Holy Cross, Dunn Loring, VA

Sunday, October 20, 2024 at 4:00pm

at Church of the Holy Cross, Dunn Loring, VA

Immerse yourself in the heavenly sounds of Voce Chamber Singers at our most intimate venue! Be transported by this soulful program of works for organ and choir including Benjamin Britten’s Rejoice in the Lamb and R. Nathaniel Dett’s breathtaking cantata, Chariot Jubilee, featuring guest tenor soloist Devin Mercer and keyboard artist Neil Weston.

Repertoire:

William Dawson – Ezekiel Saw de Wheel

Anton Bruckner – Os Justi

Jonathan Dove – Seek Him That Maketh the Seven Stars

Benjamin Britten – Rejoice in the Lamb

Moses Hogan – My God is So High

Samuel Coleridge-Taylor – Nunc dimittis

Nathaniel Dett – Chariot Jubilee