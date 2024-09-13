Voce Chamber Singers Fall Concert: Divine Spark

Sunday, September 22nd, 2024 @ 7:00:pm
Church of the Holy Cross, Dunn Loring, VAMore details
Saturday, October 19, 2024 at 7:30pm
at Church of the Holy Cross, Dunn Loring, VA
Sunday, October 20, 2024 at 4:00pm
at Church of the Holy Cross, Dunn Loring, VA
Immerse yourself in the heavenly sounds of Voce Chamber Singers at our most intimate venue! Be transported by this soulful program of works for organ and choir including Benjamin Britten’s Rejoice in the Lamb and R. Nathaniel Dett’s breathtaking cantata, Chariot Jubilee, featuring guest tenor soloist Devin Mercer and keyboard artist Neil Weston.
Repertoire:
William Dawson – Ezekiel Saw de Wheel
Anton Bruckner – Os Justi
Jonathan Dove – Seek Him That Maketh the Seven Stars
Benjamin Britten – Rejoice in the Lamb
Moses Hogan – My God is So High
Samuel Coleridge-Taylor – Nunc dimittis
Nathaniel Dett – Chariot Jubilee
