Vinyl in the Vines

Join us for an unforgettable afternoon of wine, music, and good vibes as we bring you a unique vinyl DJ performance set amidst our lush vineyard. Embrace the laid-back atmosphere and soak in the beauty of nature while enjoying the finest tunes spun by the talented DJ Genius.

This event is more than just a concert; it’s an immersive experience that celebrates the art of vinyl and the love for music in a serene vineyard setting. Whether you’re a vinyl enthusiast, a wine lover, or simply looking for a delightful way to spend your weekend, this event promises to be a day to remember.