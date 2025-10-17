Village Stories by chitra.MOVES
Saturday, November 8, 2025

Village Stories by chitra.MOVES

2700 F Stret NW, Washington, DC 20566
Foggy Bottom

Kennedy Center

Chitra Subramanian/chitra.MOVES brings together the movement foundations of Indian classical and folk dance and Hip Hop culture to create immersive, multidisciplinary works for all ages. Rooted in themes of relationships, community, and the power of institutions, our work fosters connection and transformation.

Inspired by Chitra’s work with children and youth in DC, Village Stories explores how we build and sustain networks of care during turbulent times—through grief, connection, intergenerational bonds, and more. Honoring both tradition and innovation, memory and presence, Village Stories invites audiences to reflect on their own circles of care—and how to sustain them.

Join us in experiencing this dynamic dance performance for all ages!

Saturday, November 8 at 7:30pm
Sunday, November 9 at 2pm

The Kennedy Center’s Terrace Theater

Saturday, November 8, 2025 12:50 pm
Kennedy Center
