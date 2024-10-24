Join us for Veterans Day Wine & Comedy Night on Friday, November 8th!

Enjoy an evening of wine & laughter in our Production Barn with some of the country’s top comedians. Doors open at 5 PM for pre-show wine, and food will be available from the Bull Run Pizza Shack and the Two Smooth Dudes food truck. Theater-style seating in the Tank Room will begin at 6:45 PM. Show time is 7-8:30 PM. The Winery closes at 9 PM.

Featuring:

ROBERT MAC

Grand Prize Winner of Comedy Central’s “Laugh Riot” and appearances on NBC’s “Last Comic Standing” and Dry Bar Comedy

DONNA LEWIS

A veteran and top-notch standup comedian who has performed at clubs and comedy festivals all across the country, from Hampton, Virginia.

STEVE MAZAN

The night’s headliner, who is also a Gulf War veteran. Steve has appeared on “Late Night With David Letterman”, and has won an Emmy for writing for the “Ellen Degeneres Show.” Steve is from Los Angeles, California.

Tickets are $35 per person and are nonrefundable. We also have two different add-on packages for wine and food.

Ages 21+ only.