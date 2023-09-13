Saturday, November 11, 2023

Veteran’s Day Forest Bathing with Sage & Paul

3501 New York Avenue Northeast Washington, DC 20002
Arboretum

US National Arboretum

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

Free

About This Event

Join our nature and forest therapy guide in this two-hour program that encourages you to slow down and take in the National Arboretum through all your senses. Forest bathing, or shinrin yoku, is the simple practice of taking in the woods through the senses for health benefits. The benefits are immense: boosted immunity, lowered blood pressure and heart rate, improved attention and mood, and hitting the reset button on life. The Japanese have enjoyed shinrin yoku for decades as a regular public health initiative.

Tags

wellness

Interests

Neighborhood

Share with friends

Date

Saturday, November 11, 2023 09:00 am

Location

US National Arboretum
View Map