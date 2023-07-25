Vermeer: The Greatest Exhibition Showing

In the spring of 2023, the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam opened the largest Vermeer exhibition in history, with tickets selling out within days of going on sale. This film offers you the chance to experience the once-in-a-lifetime exhibition on the big screen. With loans from across the world, the major retrospective brings together Vermeer’s most famous masterpieces , including Girl with a Pearl Earring, The Geographer, and Woman Holding a Balance , among countless others. (David Bickerstaff, 2023, DCP, 90 minutes)