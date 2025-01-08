Venus Party
Thursday, February 13, 2025

Venus Party

1811 14th St NW, ,District of Columbia 20009, US
U Street

Black Cat

$10 advance tickets

About This Event

♡💋Grab your besties and come celebrate Galentine’s day with a dance party by DJ Dianamatic ~ Bringing your favorite “pink pilates pop princess” playlist vibes.

Get cute and sultry with the Goddess of beauty & love. Dress divine — think pink, roses, pearls, and gold leaf crowns. Whatever brings out your inner Venus!

☆⋆｡𖦹° See what the future holds with a love reading from the oracle @skye.marinda.tarot and see dazzling Pole Performances by @atasteoftrishia and @itsyooj

Thursday, February 13, 2025 07:30 pm
Doors open at 07:30 pm

Black Cat
