Venus Party

Sunday, December 15th, 2024 @ 7:00:pm
Sunday Night Bingo at Calico
Calico
Black CatMore details
♡💋Grab your besties and come celebrate Galentine’s day with a dance party by DJ Dianamatic ~ Bringing your favorite “pink pilates pop princess” playlist vibes.
Get cute and sultry with the Goddess of beauty & love. Dress divine — think pink, roses, pearls, and gold leaf crowns. Whatever brings out your inner Venus!
☆⋆｡𖦹° See what the future holds with a love reading from the oracle @skye.marinda.tarot and see dazzling Pole Performances by @atasteoftrishia and @itsyooj
NeighborhoodU Street
Share with friends