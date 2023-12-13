VaporRAVE: Washington DC at Union Stage 2/23/2024

Dream Plaza Presents:

🌴VaporRAVE: Washington DC🌴

A Celebration of Vaporwave, Synthwave, Future Funk and Outrun

music, design & a e s t h e t i c

Friday, February 23rd, 2024

*LATE SHOW*

Doors at 10:00 PM

Show at 10:30 PM

Tickets: https://www.unionstage.com/…/vaporrave-feat-tiara…/

————————————————————————

Starring:

✨ TIARA Tastemaker & His Precious Gemstones (Future Funk Idol Group)

“The Future of Future Funk”

✨ The Midnight Channel (Psychedelic Dissociative Vaporwave)

“You’re supposed to look into a TV that’s switched off, alone, exactly at midnight on a rainy night. While you’re staring at your own image, another person will appear on the screen… And they say that person’s your soulmate.”

✨ Lex Lethal (Darkwave)

“New York. Fugitive Undercover Cop. Nothing To Lose.”

————————————————————————

💰 VaporBABE Outfit/Costume contest with $200.00 cash prize

🐬 a e s t h e t i c photo ops

VIP Packages Available which include an exclusive poster design signed by the artists and a keychain.

👀 the VIP Poster: https://imgur.com/a/2h7X3B4