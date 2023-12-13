VaporRAVE: Washington DC at Union Stage 2/23/2024

Tuesday, December 12th, 2023 @ 6:00:pm
Dream Plaza Presents:
🌴VaporRAVE: Washington DC🌴
A Celebration of Vaporwave, Synthwave, Future Funk and Outrun
music, design & a e s t h e t i c
Friday, February 23rd, 2024
*LATE SHOW*
Doors at 10:00 PM
Show at 10:30 PM
Tickets: https://www.unionstage.com/…/vaporrave-feat-tiara…/
————————————————————————
Starring:
✨ TIARA Tastemaker & His Precious Gemstones (Future Funk Idol Group)
“The Future of Future Funk”
✨ The Midnight Channel (Psychedelic Dissociative Vaporwave)
“You’re supposed to look into a TV that’s switched off, alone, exactly at midnight on a rainy night. While you’re staring at your own image, another person will appear on the screen… And they say that person’s your soulmate.”
✨ Lex Lethal (Darkwave)
“New York. Fugitive Undercover Cop. Nothing To Lose.”
————————————————————————
💰 VaporBABE Outfit/Costume contest with $200.00 cash prize
🐬 a e s t h e t i c photo ops
VIP Packages Available which include an exclusive poster design signed by the artists and a keychain.
👀 the VIP Poster: https://imgur.com/a/2h7X3B4
