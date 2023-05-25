Vaggie’s Variety Show

Whether you sing, dance, juggle, recite poetry, or crochet, here’s a place for you to share your talents with others! Sign up by 7pm and you’re guaranteed a spot

Vagenesis is D.C.’s black bearded beauty; the tallest, hairiest petite woman in our nation’s capital. She started performing in spring of 2018 and has been taking the DC drag scene by storm. Recently, she has shared her talents across the country as the first ever National Bearded Empress. She brings her unique brand of comedy and charisma to each of her performances. Vagenesis is an activist, advocating for all styles of drag, queer people, and all people of color. She is the creator of Black Label – a showcase of black queer artistry – and promotes inclusive casting and representation in all of her shows. Out of drag, Vagenesis is known as Anderson, a maker of theatre, an acting teacher, and an outspoken non-binary activist for all marginalized groups.