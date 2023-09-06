Saturday, September 9, 2023

US Open Finals Watch Party

701 7th St. NW, DC
Chinatown

District E

Free

We’ll be showing all the thrilling tennis action live on our impressive big-screen TVs. Immerse yourself in the electric atmosphere as you cheer on your favorite players alongside other avid tennis fans. Indulge in delicious food and drinks from District Bites, featuring their new signature “District Deuce” cocktail and happy hour specials all night long.

Also featuring games and prizes, including tennis balls signed by local tennis star, Frances Tiafoe!

With our state-of-the-art audio system, you won’t miss a single swing or thunderous applause. So mark your calendars and make your way to District E Powered by Ticketmaster for a US Open Watch Party like no other!

Saturday, September 9, 2023 04:00 pm
Doors open at 11:00 am

