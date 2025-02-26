Urban Gardening: Plant Care & Repotting Workshop at the Bridge District

In the heart of the city, nature finds a way. At Bridge District, green space isn’t a luxury—it’s way of life. Join us for an immersive Plant Care & Repotting Workshop guided by Jungle & Loom, where we’ll explore the essentials of urban gardening and reconnect with the grounding ritual of tending to plants. Enjoy the beautiful shared amenity spaces at Stratos and Alula, the new apartment communities at the Bridge District, and tour the beautiful residences.

Two Class Times:

5:30 PM

7:30 PM

What to Expect:

Hands-on repotting & plant care techniques— Learn how to keep your plants thriving in any space.

Botanical beverage experience— Sip on handcrafted floral, herbal, and botanical them mocktails.

Longevity in practice— Take home a branded pair of gardening gloves to continue the planting journey and share your experience on Instagram for a chance to win a Jungle & Loom gift card.

Exclusive tours of Stratos and Alula — See the beautiful residences, stunning water and city views, and incredible amenities, all adjacent to a national park with green spaces and trails. Hear about how the Bridge District is coming to life with events, shops and restaurants in the coming months, including Atlas Brew Works and Melange. And learn about the innovative approach that make this the largest apartment structure in the world to pursue zero carbon certification.

A moment to slow down & reconnect— Because tending to plants is an act of self-care.

Whether you’re a seasoned plant parent or just getting started, this workshop invites you to cultivate a greener home and a deeper connection to the world around you.

Come ready to dig in, get your hands dirty, and grow something new.